Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin GOP votes to limit race theory at UW schools

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, students keep social distance as they walk to their classroom in Highwood, Ill., part of the North Shore school district. In response to a push for culturally responsive teaching that gained steam following last year's police killing of George Floyd, Republican lawmakers and governors have championed legislation to limit the teaching of material that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law. The measures have become law in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma and bills have been introduced in over a dozen other states. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
critical race theory
Posted at 7:21 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 20:21:57-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are setting their sights on the University of Wisconsin System with a set of bills that look destined for vetoes but will give them talking points on the campaign trail this election year.

The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would discourage the teaching of so-called critical race theory.

Other measures up for approval would allow people to sue the system if conservative speakers aren't allowed to visit campuses and allow students to substitute a class on the U.S. Constitution for a diversity course.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of the proposals.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku