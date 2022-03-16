Watch
Wisconsin GOP leader meets with election fraud backers

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks at the Capitol in Madison, on July 27, 2021. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, he is meeting with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state, hours before he and the state Senate's top Republican were to discuss the topic with county GOP leaders. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 12:36:36-04

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin’s Republican speaker of the Assembly is meeting privately with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state, but only after he kicked a fellow GOP lawmaker and candidate for governor out of the closed-door gathering.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the Wednesday meeting, saying as he walked in to the Capitol hearing room that he meets with anyone who asks.

But he wouldn’t allow state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor who has introduced resolutions to decertify the election, into the room.

Ramthun called it obstruction.

