Wisconsin GOP leader meets with election fraud backers

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin’s Republican speaker of the Assembly is meeting privately with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state, but only after he kicked a fellow GOP lawmaker and candidate for governor out of the closed-door gathering.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the Wednesday meeting, saying as he walked in to the Capitol hearing room that he meets with anyone who asks.

But he wouldn’t allow state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor who has introduced resolutions to decertify the election, into the room.

Ramthun called it obstruction.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip