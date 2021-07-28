Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin GOP fails to override veto of bill ending unemployment aid

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans gather in a nearly empty chamber to convene, and in less than a minute adjourn, a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid coverage on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
wisconsin state capitol
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 22:05:01-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans have failed in an attempt to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill ending $300 a week in federal unemployment aid.

Republicans fell five votes short of the two-thirds majority needed Tuesday to override, with no Democrats joining them in the effort to override.

Republicans argued that the federal payment, on top of Wisconsin’s weekly $370 unemployment benefit, was motivating people to not search for jobs, worsening the state’s worker shortage problem.

The money was approved by Congress as a way to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The payment is set to expire on Sept. 6.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo