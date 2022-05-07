Watch
Wisconsin GOP eyeing shift in control of election oversight

FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette speaks March 17, 2022, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. For the first time in decades, this year's race for Wisconsin secretary of state means something. Four Republicans are vying to take on longtime Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in November. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond File)
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 07, 2022
WISCONSIN — For the first time in decades, this year’s race for Wisconsin secretary of state means something.

Four Republicans are competing to take on Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in November. La Follette has held the office since 1982, with duties that have been whittled to practically nothing over the years.

But Republicans are eyeing changes that could transfer election oversight to that office and away from a bipartisan elections commission.

It's something Republicans could easily do if they were to win the governor's race.

That's raised concern among Democrats and others who watched Donald Trump's efforts to pressure election officials in the 2020 election.

