Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin GOP election bills draw bipartisan opposition

items.[0].image.alt
Wikimedia Commons
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:50:31-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is planning to vote on bills that would make it more difficult to vote absentee in the state, measures that are drawing bipartisan opposition and are almost certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The bills up on Wednesday are among more than a dozen that Republicans are pushing this year after former President Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the battleground state.

In an unusual twist, the measures up Wednesday are opposed by the Republican chairwoman of the Senate Elections Commission, who sided with Democrats in voting against them in committee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4