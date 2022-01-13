Wisconsin Gannett newspapers will end Saturday service, except Journal Sentinel

Multiple Gannett Co. newspapers in Wisconsin will stop home delivery of Saturday editions, but not the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the company said its stopping delivery of the Saturday print editions to provide subscribers "exclusive access to the full Saturday e-Edition."

The change will take effect March 12 for the following newspapers:

Green Bay Press-Gazette

Appleton Post-Crescent

Sheboygan Press

Wausau Daily Herald

Oshkosh Northwestern

Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

The transition will impact 136 of its markets, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports. The company operates 253 daily newspapers across the country.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip