Wisconsin farmers organizations join coalition to support NAFTA

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Several Wisconsin farmers organizations have joined a new coalition in support of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association have become part of the new Americans for Farmers and Families coalition.

The group is made up of more than 30 national and state organizations. It aims to lobby President Donald Trump and Congress about the importance of NAFTA negotiations.

Tom Lochner is executive director of the cranberry growers association. He says farmers are concerned about measures that will limit trade. He says negotiations could have a broader impact than just trade with Canada and Mexico as other countries observe how the U.S. handles negotiations.