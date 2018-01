DE SOTO, Wis. - You hear us talk about keeping your pets safe when temperatures dip below zero, but farmers don’t have the luxury of moving all their livestock indoors.

A farmer out in De Soto says to keep cold winds out of the barn, he tacks down tarp.

But this precaution has a downside because if they’re blocked off the airflow, they have to keep industrial fans running.

“If we get too much stale and stagnant air, and a lot of moisture that builds up in the barn and they have to re-breathe that, then that causes pneumonia," said farmer William Walleser.

Farmers can also give the cows a constant supply of food to help maintain their body temperature.

On any given day, they’ll eat about 2 percent of their body weight in food.