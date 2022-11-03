Wisconsin family searching for late Vietnam veteran's truck stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Sgt. James Craig Pallasch, a decorated Wisconsin Vietnam veteran, died on Memorial Day. Now, his family is once again in mourning.

"​He taught me a lot of things I know today as far as how to be a man, how to treat people," said Derek Andersen.

Before Sgt. Pallasch died, he gave his grandson, Derek, his 2009 white Chevy Silverado truck. Last weekend, someone stole it.

"​That was a big part of him. He was so proud of my son and gave it to him, and now it's gone," said Derek's mom, Staci Andersen. "It's like losing him all over again. They ripped our hearts out yet again."

Derek said he parked his grandfather's truck in the area near Kilbourn and Van Buren on Friday night while visiting friends in Milwaukee. But when he woke up the next morning, the truck, was nowhere to be found.

"​The first thing I did was call tow lots in hopes that maybe it was parked incorrectly, but after seeing smashed glass on the ground, I assumed the worst," said Derek. "Veteran stickers were on it. It's very disheartening that someone would see that on the back of a truck and not think twice. And for me, that's a big issue."

Along with his veteran license plates, another sentimental reminder of Derek's grandfather was inside the truck when it was taken.

"The eulogy that I wrote and spoke at his service was in there," said Derek. "I kept it in the truck as another reminder of him. Something I wish I still had."

Family searching for late Vietnam veteran's truck

Now, all they want is for the person who stole it to give it back.

"If it's in one piece, just take it somewhere so someone can find it," said Staci. "Vehicles can be replaced, but not the memory and what it really meant. That can't ever be replaced."

Milwaukee police are still investigating.

