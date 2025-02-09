Wisconsin families celebrate 115 years of scouting with a new name and renewed mission

MILWAUKEE — A milestone celebration took place Saturday at the Milwaukee Sail Loft, marking 115 years since the founding of Scouting America.

This year’s anniversary introduced a significant change — a new name.

The organization, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America, seeks to broaden its reach after welcoming girls into its programs six years ago.

Nick Thornton, director of field services for the Three Harbors Council, has long been involved with the Scouts.

“I’m a third-generation Eagle Scout,” Thornton smiled.

“We help kids make decisions and choices, develop skills that help them be better people in the community,” Thornton said.

Scouting America serves more than 4,000 youth across Racine, Kenosha, and Milwaukee. Thornton believes the rebrand will expand the program’s impact.

“The Midwest values align with the program’s focus on character development and citizenship. The name change signals that it is for the whole family,” he said.

For Thornton’s family, the change holds personal significance. His daughter, Charlotte, is a Wolf Scout in Pack 507 in Franklin.

“I have this one and this one and Pioneer Derby,” Charlotte smiled, displaying her badges.

“It’s kind of sad because I’m the only girl in the group,” she said. “But it’s the best thing I could ever dream of.”

She recently won awards at the Pinewood Derby and said she loves the hands-on experiences Scouting offers.

“We do camping and walking,” she said. “I like doing the camping and being with my friends.”

Spencer Peterson, a fellow Scout from Franklin, shared Charlotte’s enthusiasm.

“It’s fun, interactive. You can meet people, learn survival skills, and gain skills useful for daily life,” Peterson said.

As part of the 115th birthday celebration, the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge in Milwaukee was illuminated in red, white, and blue Saturday night.

The weeklong celebration extends beyond Milwaukee, with national landmarks such as Niagara Falls, the Empire State Building, and Baltimore City Hall also lighting up in Scouting colors. A redesigned flag with the Scouting America brand will be raised next week at headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

Scouting America remains a national leading youth program, serving more than 1 million youth through 477,000 volunteers. Since its founding in 1910, over 130 million Americans have participated.

“Families often share how this program has changed their lives. Scouting is not just a job, it’s a calling and a mission," Thornton smiled.

“I’d like to see it last another 115 years, maybe more."

Families interested in joining can learn more at www.BeAScout.org.

