Wisconsin Elections Commission approves new guidelines to ensure voters with disabilities can return ballots

The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved new guidelines for clerks to ensure voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots on Tuesday.

Under the directive, a single person can provide help to more than one disabled absentee voter. They do not have to fill out any forms or provide any identification.

It comes after a judge's ruling last week that federal law trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws suggest otherwise.

Voters say the extra help is essential to carrying out their right as an American. Martha Chambers is paralyzed from the neck down. When it comes to casting a ballot, she says she needs some help.

"I can fill it in with my pen stick, I can sign my name. However I can't fold it, put it in the envelope and I can't place it in a mailbox or hand it to a clerk," Chambers said.

The assistance she needs was in jeopardy over the last several months for Wisconsin voters. In July, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled voters must return absentee ballots in person to a clerks office or other designated site. Chambers and three others filed a federal lawsuit.

"Why would they eliminate people's ability to vote?" asked Chambers.

Last week, a federal judge - citing the 1965 Voting Rights Act - said Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots whether by mail or in person.

It was great news for Bill Crowley who says he does his best to vote in every election.

"There was a lot of grey area, a lot of confusion," Crowley said. "When the federal judge explicitly said that people with disabilities can have the assistance they need, that was very exciting and gratifying to hear."

Chambers agrees.

"I want my voice to be heard," she said. "But if I don't vote, and maybe my one vote would be the vote that made a difference, that would be sad that I didn't vote that year."

