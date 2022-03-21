Wisconsin driver cited twice for using duct tape on trailer, state patrol says

SAUK COUNTY (NBC 26) — A driver was cited twice for using duct tape to cover severe cracks on the vehicle's trailer, which State Patrol said was a serious safety concern.

Wisconsin State Patrol said Friday a trooper in Sauk County recently stopped a commercial motor vehicle following a driving complaint.

State Patrol said the trooper saw the trailer’s frame was severely cracked and duct tape was used to hide the cracks from view. The trailer had a total gross weight of 14,000 pounds and a crack on the frame was a serious safety concern, State Patrol said.

Citing Wisconsin Statute 110.075(4), State Patrol said the trooper ordered the driver to remove the unsafe trailer from the highway. The driver was also cited for operating without a Class A commercial driver’s license.

A few days later, State Patrol said a WSP inspector observed the same truck and trailer combination being operated in Dane County without the necessary repairs. The driver was stopped, cited for the same violations, and again placed out of service.