Wisconsin DOJ taking over review of Oshkosh boat hit-and-run case

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the review of a boat hit-and-run that happened in Oshkosh earlier this summer.

The state DOJ confirmed to NBC 26 in an email Friday that it's taking over the review of the case and any potential prosecution.

Several people were injured when a powerboat crashed into a paddleboat in Winnebago County and then fled the scene on Saturday, July 9.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat carrying 43 passengers was severely damaged when it was struck by a private 45-foot powerboat carrying seven people.

Video shows boat hit-and-run in Oshkosh

The paddleboat was able to make it safely to the shore of the Fox River. Several people on the paddleboat had some form of injury, the Sheriff's Office says.

The powerboat fled the scene after the crash. Several agencies searched boat landings and nearby private residences to find the powerboat, its owner, and additional occupants but had no luck.

Later, the Sheriff's Office said the owner and operator of the powerboat was identified as a 52-year-old Oshkosh man. He was arrested and made his first court appearance on July 13, he appeared via video camera from inside the jail.

The court agreed to a cash bail of $10,000 with the conditions of absolute sobriety and compliance with a 24/7 alcohol program. He was also ordered to not leave the state of Wisconsin and to surrender his passport.

NBC 26 has not named the boat operator because he hasn't yet been formally charged.