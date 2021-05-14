Wisconsin DNR warns of 'very high fire danger' across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin DNR is once again warning of a high risk for wildfires going into this weekend.

The DNR asked the public in a statement Friday to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across Wisconsin. That risk is especially prevalent in the northern two-thirds of the state, the department said.

The DNR explained the increased fire danger is due to the low relative humidity. Temperatures will be warm and the air over Wisconsin will be dry, which are weather conditions that aid in the spread of fires, according to the DNR.

Areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Florence, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

Areas with HIGH fire danger today include Buffalo, Dunn, La Crosse, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.

There is MODERATE fire danger in Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS



Check before you burn: burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained.

Report fires early, dial 911.

