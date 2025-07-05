Wisconsin DNR urges ATV/UTV safety, sober driving over holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. — ATV and UTV riding can be a fun activity over the holiday weekend, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds the public to ride safely and sober.

According to a release by the department, a total of 19 people have been killed in ATV and UTV crashes in 2025. The majority of the deaths occurred because of several reasons: they were not wearing safety equipment — like helmets or seatbelts — and usually alcohol and excess speed contributed to their deaths.

"Whether you're exploring scenic backroads, cruising through the Northwoods or simply out for a day of adventure, a clear head is the best gear you can bring — followed by helmets and seatbelts," DNR off-highway vehicle administrator, Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, said in a release.

Holsclaw said Wisconsin has some of the best riding in the country, but it is important to enjoy it safely.

Alcohol was listed as a contributing factor in over half of all fatal ATV and UTV crashes last year, according to the DNR.

Wisconsin has several restrictions for ATVs and UTVs. Here are some to keep in mind.

UTVs can have a maximum width — measured to the outside of the wheel — of 65 inches. It is also illegal to modify the factory width. If a rider modifies the width, then they can be cited on the trail.

It is illegal to drive an ATV or UTV on a public trail if it measures wider than the standard 65 inches. Driving wider machines can also lead to a citation.

Anyone who would like to take an ATV or UTV safety course can do so with the DNR. For more information, check out its website here.

