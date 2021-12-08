Watch
Wisconsin DNR seeks public input for trail guidelines

DNR
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking to standardize ATV and UTV trail design and construction by getting public input through Dec. 23.

DNR staff aim to complete guidelines that will be referenced by various trail providers, such as local governments, trail advocates, and advisory councils.

The public input will help in developing common language for making trails sustainable and ensure trail-goers have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Draft guidance is available on the DNR’s website, and public comments can be submitted via email to the DNR.

