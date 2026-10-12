Wisconsin DNR plants 50 millionth tree as part of pledge, opens tree seedling orders for 2027

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the 50 millionth tree has been planed as part of a pledge to plant 100 million trees by 2030.
Announced by Gov. Evers in 2021, the Wisconsin Trillion Trees Pledge is part of a global effort to accelerate nature-based solutions to shifting precipitation and temperature patterns in Wisconsin.
As part of the plan, the state will also plant 1 million trees in urban areas and protect at least 125,000 acres of forestland.
The state also announced that the Reforestation Program began taking orders for the spring 2027 planting season. Tree seedlings grow into functioning forests, and trees planted can be recorded on the Wisconsin Tree Planting Map.
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