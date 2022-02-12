Watch
Wisconsin DNR no longer authorized to have wolf harvest season

U.S. Forest Service
Uncredited/AP
FILE - This June 29, 2017, file remote camera image provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and two of the three pups born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. Trump administration officials on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, stripped Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in most of the U.S., ending longstanding federal safeguards and putting states in charge of overseeing the predators. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)
Posted at 8:24 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 21:24:26-05

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is no longer authorized to have a wolf harvest season following a U.S. District court's ruling on Thursday.

The ruling returns wolves in the lower 48 states to the Federal Endangered Species List.

The DNR said the state's wolf population remains healthy and secure and will continue to monitor populations.

The DNR says they are reviewing the ruling to determine how it impacts hunters and trappers who purchased licenses for the Fall 2021 hunt.

According to the DNR, "other immediate implications of this ruling include the following:

  • Permits allowing lethal removal of wolves issued to landowners experiencing wolf conflicts are no longer valid. The department will contact permit holders directly.
  • The department is not authorized to use lethal control as part of its conflict management program. Non-lethal tools remain available.
  • The training of dogs to track and trail wolves is not allowed. Dog hunters may no longer pursue wolves for training purposes."

If you suspect wolves in the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately. If in northern Wisconsin, call 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221; if in southern Wisconsin, call 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514.

