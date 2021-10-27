Wisconsin DNR: No licenses issued for fall wolf hunt

Wisconsin DNR says licenses have not been issued to state hunters and trappers for the wolf hunt this fall due to ongoing legal issues surrounding the hunt in our state.

Last Friday, a judge granted a request from wildlife advocacy groups and blocked Wisconsin's fall wolf hunt two weeks before hunters were set to take to the woods.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost issued a temporary injunction halting the season, which was set to begin Nov. 6.

The order comes as part of a lawsuit wildlife advocacy groups filed in August seeking to stop the hunt and invalidate a state law authorizing annual seasons.

The groups sued after the DNR board brushed aside calls to cancel the fall season after hunters exceeded their kill limit by nearly 100 wolves during a court-ordered February season.

The DNR said in a statement on Wednesday, "In accordance with the court order and the department’s ongoing plans, the DNR will continue working towards promulgation of rules and the completion of a wolf management plan to guide management decisions."

The DNR adds that if you suspect wolves are trying to attack livestock, pets or hunting dogs or being threatening in any way, that you should contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately. If in northern Wisconsin, call 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221. If in southern Wisconsin, call 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514.

