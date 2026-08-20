Wisconsin DNR looking for volunteers, landowners to help teach hunters

Deer hunting season kicks off in Wisconsin next month, but ahead of the start, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for volunteers to help teach hunting.

According to the DNR, volunteer opportunities are available in all parts of the state.

"Becoming a volunteer instructor is a great way to shape the future of hunting in Wisconsin, get hands-on teaching experience, work closely with DNR staff and engage with your local community," the DNR said in a news release.

In addition to hunter education classes, the DNR and its contracted partners — Becoming an Outdoors Woman, National Deer Association, Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors, Pheasants Forever and Raised at Full Draw — offer additional instruction and education to hunters of all experience levels.

The volunteers will coordinate ad instruct programs that teach hands-on skills so people can gain experience and confidence when it comes to hunting independently.



Outdoor Skills – Outdoor Skills programs teach specific skills related to hunting and the outdoors, such as shooting basics, processing deer, dog training and cooking wild game. We have lesson plans available for you to use as a guide, but if you have a hunting or shooting sports skill you can teach, reach out to our program staff to talk more.

– Outdoor Skills programs teach specific skills related to hunting and the outdoors, such as shooting basics, processing deer, dog training and cooking wild game. We have lesson plans available for you to use as a guide, but if you have a hunting or shooting sports skill you can teach, reach out to our program staff to talk more. Learn To Hunt – The Learn to Hunt program is a unique opportunity in Wisconsin that allows volunteers to host educational mentored hunts outside of the normal hunting season. The program requires at least four hours of pre-hunt instruction to participants, and program volunteers must have at least five years of experience hunting the target species. At least one program volunteer must be an active hunter education instructor.

– The Learn to Hunt program is a unique opportunity in Wisconsin that allows volunteers to host educational mentored hunts outside of the normal hunting season. The program requires at least four hours of pre-hunt instruction to participants, and program volunteers must have at least five years of experience hunting the target species. At least one program volunteer must be an active hunter education instructor. Landowners to Host Educational Hunts – Mentored hunting programs often rely on partnership with private landowners to provide accessible, controlled experiences for new hunters. Most programs require participants to complete hunter safety education, online trainings, live virtual meetings and hands-on field days to practice shooting and other skills prior to hunting. Landowners passionate about wildlife and habitat management, the future of hunting and connecting people with nature are encouraged to get involved by working with program coordinators to provide managed hunting access.

Those looking to volunteer must pass a background check. To learn more information, you can contact Emily Iehl, a DNR hunting & shooting sports program specialist, at Emily.Iehl@wisconsin.gov.

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