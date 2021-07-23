Watch
Wisconsin DNR issues red ozone alert advisory

Posted at 11:14 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 12:14:01-04

The Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality advisory for residents of Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door counties.

The DNR issued a red ozone alert advisory, stating that the air quality index is expected to reach an unhealthy level.

Active children, adults, and those with respiratory and cardiac problems are asked to avoid "prolonged outdoor exertion."

Everyone else should also limit "prolonged, strenuous outdoor activities."

The advisory is in effect until July 24. For more details, click here.

