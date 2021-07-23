Wisconsin DNR issues red ozone alert advisory

The Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality advisory for residents of Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door counties.

The DNR issued a red ozone alert advisory, stating that the air quality index is expected to reach an unhealthy level.

Active children, adults, and those with respiratory and cardiac problems are asked to avoid "prolonged outdoor exertion."

Everyone else should also limit "prolonged, strenuous outdoor activities."

The advisory is in effect until July 24. For more details, click here.

