Wisconsin DNR: High risk for wildfires heading into the weekend

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, file photo, The Silverado Fire burns along the 241 State Highway in Irvine, Calif. A firefighter who was badly burned while battling the Southern California wildfire last October will be released from the hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 22:45:40-04

The Wisconsin DNR is warning of a high risk for wildfires heading into the weekend.

The weather is forecasted to bring low humidity, breezy conditions and warmer temperatures - and vegetation is drying out in many parts of the state.

The DNR said in a statement it has responded to 442 wildfires burning 1,600 acres so far this season. Many more were suppressed by local fire departments and federal agencies.

The DNR separated the varying risk for wildfires by county:

  • Areas with very high danger today include Adams, Florence, Langlade, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.
  • Areas with high fire danger today include Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Sawyer, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.
  • There is moderate fire danger in Iron County.

