Wisconsin DNR cooking up study covering angling and predator effects on panfish populations

MADISON, Wis. — Unlike what is suggested in the name, panfish's natural habitat is not swimming in butter, but rather roaming Wisconsin's freshwater systems as one of the most abundant and popular freshwater sporting fish in the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The different species have historically been studied less than other sportfish, despite their popularity, according to the DNR. A study by the department aims to change this.

Virgil Beck for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Yellow perch, or Perca flavescens (Perca means "dusky"; flavescens means "becoming gold-colored").

It began back in July of 2019 and looked to assess how the fish's population was affected by angling, predators and changes in the ecosystem. DNR documents show it is expected to conclude in June of 2026.

Panfish is a blanket term encompassing small, edible freshwater fish that, yes, can fit in a frying pan. Some of the most popular are bluegill, pumpkinseed, black crappie and yellow perch, which made up about 75% of all fish harvested in Wisconsin lakes over the last decade, according to the DNR.

What does the DNR want to find out?

The DNR is monitoring the populations of panfish, asking anglers about their experience fishing and conducting experimental field studies to figure out gaps of knowledge about how they respond to regulation changes and what might happen if natural predators are removed from their environment.

Virgil Beck for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Black crappie or pomoxis nigromaculatus (Pomoxis means "sharp opercle (cheek)"; nigromaculatus means "black spotted")

It will also measure how water temperature, the size of a body of water and how water clarity change the number of fish that make it to adulthood.

Bluegill, black crappie and yellow perch are the three main fish focused upon in the study, according to the DNR.

How can this study help?

Some panfish populations have declined over the years. One of the most well-known examples of this is the Walleye, whose populations have seen declines over the past 20 to 30 years, according to the DNR. Baby walleye not making it to adulthood is one of the main drivers of the population shrinkage.

Virgil Beck for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Walleye or sander vitreus (Sander refers to the German common name of the European relative) and vitreus means "glassy", referring to the large eye.

Researchers have many ideas about why these declines are happening, like lake waters warming; more houses and buildings popping up along lake shores, causing habitat loss; and more competition with other warm water species like bass and sunfish. The walleye does still have robust populations across the state, and the DNR is looking to reinforce and encourage those populations to continue to thrive. Populations that have been on the downturn may not be able to be saved, but the study will help inform what panfish might have the ability to replace the walleye in those locations and keep the ecosystem healthy.

Virgil Beck for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Bluegill, or lepomis macrochirus (Lepomis means "scaled cheek"; macrochirus means "large hand", possibly in reference to the size of the pectoral fin).

The study is also looking at how successful experimental regulation can be implemented long-term to help conserve fish populations.

Regulations like the 15/5 rule — allowing a total of 15 panfish to be caught, but no more than five of any one species — showed to increase the amount of bluegill and crappie and allowed for the existing fish to become larger.

The DNR also tested out other ratios like the 25/10 rule and seasonal harvest limits to compare and contrast.

This study, like many others, is also aimed at informing other research the DNR is engaged in. Some of the data factors the biologists collect like temperature, lake size and water clarity can be used in other studies.

