Wisconsin DNR: Bald eagles with talons locked found on walking trail

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared a photo on Wednesday, March 27 of two bald eagles that were found on a walking trail in the state earlier this month.

According to the post, a conservative warden received a call from a local sheriff's office after the discovery was made.

With guidance from DNR wildlife experts, the warden was able to carefully remove a stick that was grasped between their talons and successfully disconnected the pair.

The eagles then flew away safely.

Officials say the two eagles may have been engaging in "talon-grappling," a normal behavior that is usually due to courtship or aggression.

