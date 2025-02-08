Wisconsin DMV will soon be issuing ‘B’ license plates, all ‘A’ combinations have been used

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles will soon debut a new series of license plates. These plates will begin with the letter 'B'.

After nearly eight years and 4.7 million letter and number combinations on license plates, all combinations of plates that start with the letter 'A' have been exhausted.

The first round of 'B' plates will start with 'BAA' and will move through millions of number and letter combinations. The DMV predicts it will take about seven years to go through all the combinations beginning with 'B'.

WisDOT

DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler says, “Drivers can 'B' on the lookout for the new license plates when they begin rolling out statewide this month.”

Vehicle owners looking to replace their old plates can be among the first to order the new 'B' plates here.

Wis. DMV issues more than 600,000 new license plates each year and around 3.5 million vehicles have standard Wisconsin plates.

