Wisconsin DHS urges people to get flu shot before holidays

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is urging people to get their flu vaccine ahead of holiday celebrations.

DHS says getting your flu vaccine at least two weeks before a gathering gives your body time to build the immunity it needs to fight infection.

“This year, it is critical to make sure you and your family are protected,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, Chief Medical Officer in the DHS Bureau of Community Health Promotion. “Research shows that getting your flu vaccine can reduce rates of hospitalizations, prevent illness and missed work, and save lives – including for children.”

DHS says the flu vaccine is safe and effective, and recommended for people ages six months and older. The flu vaccination is important for people younger than 5-years-old, older than 65-years-old, pregnant, or have a chronic health condition.

"It is also important for others to get the flu vaccine to protect themselves, avoid spreading the flu to more vulnerable family members and friends," DHS said in a statement.

