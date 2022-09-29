Wisconsin DHS launches monkeypox data page amid outbreak

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a new webpage with state data on monkeypox cases and vaccine administration.

DHS announced Wednesday the data page is to increase awareness about how monkeypox is affecting Wisconsin residents. The page contains an in-depth summary report through Sept. 26, highlighting case demographics, hospitalizations, and vaccine allocation and administration efforts, DHS says. You can also view monkeypox case counts by geographic location. The summary will be updated monthly and the geographic location will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

According to DHS, early data shows monkeypox is having a disproportionate impact on people of color in Wisconsin. The latest data report shows 45% of all monkeypox cases have occurred in communities of color, with nearly 40% of cases occurring in Black Wisconsin residents. The report also says 93% of cases have occurred in men, with most self-reporting having sexual contact with other men.

DHS is working to address the disparities by working with community-based organizations and health care providers to remove barriers to getting vaccinated, among other initiatives.

DHS says most monkeypox cases in Wisconsin and across the country occur in gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. It is not considered a sexually transmitted infection but spreads most easily during prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

As of Wednesday, there is a total of 75 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin with 36 of those in Milwaukee County.

You can view the monkeypox data page on DHS' website. To find out how to get vaccinated, contact your local or tribal health department.

