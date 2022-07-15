Watch Now
Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks input on electric vehicle plan

Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking the public's input on a plan for the future of electric vehicles in the state.

According to a news release from WisDOT, the plan outlines an effort to build and place electric vehicle charging stations across Wisconsin. Those would be implemented under a program funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

WisDOT will be receiving around $78.65 million over the next five years as part of the National Electric Vehicle program.

The entire plan can be found online here, where you can also submit a comment.

