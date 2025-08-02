Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms first cases of measles in Wisconsin this year

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Oconto County Public Health have confirmed the first cases of measles in Wisconsin this year.

DHS says there have been nine confirmed cases of measles in Oconto County, Wisconsin. One case was confirmed through testing at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. The other eight cases were confirmed based on exposure and symptoms.

According to DHS, all of the cases were exposed to a common source during out-of-state travel. No further information has been released due to privacy laws.

DHS says they are working in coordination with Oconto County Public Health to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus. No known public points of exposure have been identified as of yet, and the risk to the community remains low.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air. DHS says the virus can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes.

