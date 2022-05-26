Watch
Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 5:35 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 06:35:29-04

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Democrats are renewing calls for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun safety bills that were rejected without any debate just over two years ago.

The bills would institute a universal background check for gun sales and implement a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, called a special session in 2019 to pass them, but Republicans ignored him.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return messages Wednesday.

