Wisconsin Democratic Chair, Ben Wikler joins race for DNC Chair

Ben Wikler, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair has entered the race for Chair of the DNC (Democratic National Committee).

Wikler, in a post on X, announced that he will be running for DNC Chair.

In Wikler's post he says "If we’re going to take on Trump, Republican extremists, and move our country forward, the Democratic Party needs to be stronger. I'm running for Chair of the Democratic National Committee to unite the party, fight everywhere, and win. Join me."

In the video, Wikler says "Today, the country that we love needs the Democratic Party to be stronger, to unite, to fight and to win. I'm Ben Wikler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. I've spent my life working in politics, advocacy, and new media. In Wisconsin, we built a permanent campaign. We organize and communicate year-round in every corner of the state, rural, suburban, urban, red, blue, and purple areas."

Ben Wikler was elected Wisconsin Democratic Chair in 2019.

Jaime Harrison, the current DNC Chair will not be running for another term.

According to AP two other Democrats have announced their campaign for chair, Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and a vice chair of the national party, and Martin O’Malley, the former Maryland governor and current commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

DNC members are expected to vote during the party's winter meeting on Feb. 1.

