Wisconsin Dells' Kalahari Resort will get an $85 million expansion

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Kalahari Resorts and Conventions announced an $85 million indoor waterpark expansion that will cover 75,000 square feet of additional space.

The resort announced on its website, that construction to build the addition is already underway and will reinforce the resort's title of America's largest indoor waterpark.

When construction is done, there will be a glass-enclosed section of the waterpark with a retractable roof, so in the warmer months, visitors can enjoy an open-air park.

The section will feature two six-person raft slides: the Wild Wildebeest and the Green Python. It will also include a four-lane racing slide called the Cheetah Mat Racers.

For those who want something to wade into, soak their feet or relax, the park is building a Lost Lagoon Spa Pool, a Watering Hole Pool with tanning ledges and zero depth entry and The Grotto adult swim-up bar.

Young children won't be left out either with a Coral Cove Kiddie Slide Pool.

The addition is expected to open in the fall of 2026.

