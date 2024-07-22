Wisconsin Delegates for DNC begin to rally behind Harris

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Delegates for the Democratic National Convention are sharing their support for Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden suspended his campaign.

“I wanted to make sure we shared gratitude and that we are very much in support of Vice President Harris. We are collectively supporting her across the finish line,” said Nadiyah Johnson, a district delegate from Milwaukee.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday in a letter to the nation that he would no longer seek reelection and is ending his 2024 presidential campaign.

Shortly after the announcement, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the potential nominee.

“Shock. Total shock. Surprise. A little bit of heartbreak, especially after meeting with him two weeks ago exactly,” Korbey White, a delegate from Verona, shared.

In under a month, delegates like White and others nationwide will attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago to formalize a nominee.

While many delegates expressed mixed feelings of gratitude and sadness, they also are looking forward.

“Now is a chance to get in a state of unity and I look forward to seeing that happen at the DNC,” Johnson said.

In Wisconsin, 95 delegates and seven alternates will travel to the conference.

While the Wisconsin Delegation has not unanimously backed Harris, some delegates tell TMJ4 it seems they are headed in that direction.

“This is a demonstration of a party and a family acting responsibly in light of the current situation,” Craig Mastantuono, a delegate from Milwaukee, explained.

“People are doubling down on moving forward with the vice president.”

The eight Milwaukee delegates to the DNC shared this statement with TMJ4:

“As the eight Milwaukee delegates to the DNC, we wish to express our respect and admiration for Joe Biden, and deep appreciation for his remarkable presidency. Joe Biden has always put his country first, and he continues that today. We are excited to support Kamala Harris as our presidential nominee. We have full confidence in her and are energized to help her win this November!”

Those delegates are encouraging voters to pay attention now more than ever.

“I hope people realize the gravity of this important moment. It’s a historic moment for sure,” Johnson said.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error