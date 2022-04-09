Wisconsin DATCP suspends poultry shows and exhibitions due to Bird Flu

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced it will suspend all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets statewide through May 31 due the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu. It's extremely contagious and dangerous among birds, but is not harmful to humans.

The DATCP already took these measures in Jefferson County after a local farm was confirmed with Bird Flu last month. It was also detected in a Canada Goose in Milwaukee County last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and North Carolina have also taken similar actions.

Poultry owners are encouraged to take extra precaution to protect their flock. When possible, they're asked to keep the flock indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

Signs of Bird Flu include:

Sudden death

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production, or soft/misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, legs and comb

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing or sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

To report case, contact the DATCP at 608-224-4872 or email datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.

