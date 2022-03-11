Watch
WATCH: Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha in 2020.
Posted at 3:43 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:05:16-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP/TMJ4) — Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha in 2020.

TMJ4 News confirmed via videos and photos shared by Kenosha police that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25. Video shows a technician feeding the gun into a shredder.

Rittenhouse's AR-15

Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun would be destroyed. Rittenhouse's attorneys has said Rittenhouse didn't want someone to buy it as a trophy.

Rittenhouse's AR-15

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests over a police shooting in August 2020. He also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of multiple charges in November after Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense.

