Wisconsin court blocks strip club from operating

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A court has blocked an exotic dance club from operating in Winnebago County.

Green Valley Investments LLC opened Stars Cabaret in 2006 in the Town of Neenah. The establishment didn't follow a county ordinance establishing that strip clubs be setback from residential areas, obtain a permit and can't serve alcohol.

A federal court found the permit requirement unconstitutional but upheld the setback and no-alcohol provisions. Green Valley argued to the state 2nd District Court of Appeals that the entire ordinance is unconstitutional.

The court ruled Wednesday the ordinance states if one provision is struck down the rest still apply, the club knowingly opened in violation and the company has no right to continue operating the establishment.

Company attorney Jeff Scott Olson said he's considering appealing to the state Supreme Court.