Wisconsin couple adopts their 17th and 18th kids

WAUKESHA — Leah and Phillip O’Brien beamed at their parents as a judge concluded their adoption ceremony Monday at the Waukesha County Juvenile Courthouse.

“I got adopted,” Phillip exclaimed.

Their parents, Lori and Daniel O’Brien, clapped in celebration.

“From the day they came into our house, they felt like our forever family, so it's nice to make it official,” Lori said.

The O’Brien's are no stranger to adoption ceremonies though. Monday was their 17th and 18th adoption ceremonies.

“Every time is special because each child is so special,” Daniel said. “They’re longing for acceptance and permanency so to watch the relief on their face is the best part for me.”

Almost all of the O’Brien’s kids were at the ceremony, cheering on in person or over a Zoom call.

Together, they have 26 total kids. Three are biological, two are foster kids, two are kids that have since grown out of the system, one is a nephew they raise on their own, and 18 are adopted.

They started adopting nearly 25 years ago through Waukesha County. Today, they adopt from everywhere.

“Every child deserves a home, and if everyone helped out one child, we wouldn’t have the rate we have of kids in need,” Lori said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, there are around 7,000 children in the Wisconsin foster care system today.

For National Foster Care Month, they are encouraging everyone to get involved.

“It doesn’t matter your background or past. People are really willing to get more people into foster care,” Lori explained.

For more information on how to become a foster parent, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families website.

