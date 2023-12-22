Two Wisconsin children die of RSV, first pediatric deaths of the season, says DHS

The Wisconsin Department of Health has reported the first pediatric deaths from RSV this season.

One of those deaths was in the southeast Wisconsin area, the other was in the northwestern region. DHS says there are several other young children hospitalized with RSV across the state currently.

"Respiratory illness cases are on the rise throughout the state and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially before the holidays," says Tom Haupt, a DHS Respiratory Diseases Epidemiologist. "Respiratory disease vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shots as soon as possible. Taking steps to prevent respiratory illness helps keep us all healthy and can prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death during respiratory illness season."

The flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are circulating at high levels in Wisconsin, with RSV cases increasing among children under 5-years-old. Individuals 60-years and older, people who are pregnant, and caregivers of young children should reach out to their health provider to see if an RSV vaccine or preventative treatment is right for them.

In addition to RSV vaccines, DHS is urging everyone six months or older to get the flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine. This is especially important for people who are at a greater risk for becoming ill, like pregnant people, people over the age of 65, and those with chronic health conditions.

On top of getting vaccinated, DHS officials encourage people to practice other prevention practices, like:



hand washing

avoiding touching the face and mouth

staying home when feeling sick

avoiding being around others who are showing symptoms of illness

covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and encouraging children to do the same.

Wearing a high quality mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

Up to date information about the current respiratory virus season can be found here.

