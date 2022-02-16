Watch
Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

<p>MODESTO, CA - OCTOBER 26: A cow logo is seen embossed in a wheel of Fiscalini cheese at the Fiscalini Cheese Co. October 26, 2006 in Modesto, California. California is poised to surpass Wisconsin as the top U.S. cheese producer by churning out 2.14 billion pounds of cheese last year, just shy of Wisconsin's 2.4 billion pounds. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 9:38 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 22:38:09-05

MADISON, Wisc. — Cheese and whey producers from 15 southeast Wisconsin companies and cooperatives will compete for the title of World Champion at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest in March.

The contest will take place March 1-3 in Madison.

There are a total of 2,919 entries across 141 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients.

According to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the following businesses are set to compete with dairy processors from 28 countries around the world and 31 U.S. states:

  • Blakesville Creamery of Port Washington, Wisconsin
  • Cascade Cheese Co. of Cascade, Wisconsin
  • Cedar Valley Cheese, Inc. of Belgium, Wisconsin
  • Cesar’s Cheese of Random Lake, Wisconsin
  • Clock Shadow Creamery of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC of Waterloo, Wisconsin
  • CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley – Gibbsville Cheese of Gibbsville, Wisconsin
  • Deer Creek Cheese of Sheboygan, Wisconsin
  • Great Lakes Cheese of Plymouth, Wisconsin
  • Hill Valley Dairy of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
  • Masters Gallery Foods of Plymouth, Wisconsin
  • Saputo Cheese USA of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Sartori Cheese of Plymouth, Wisconsin
  • Specialty Cheese Company, Inc. of Reeseville, Wisconsin
  • Widmer’s Cheese Cellars of Theresa, Wisconsin

For more information on the competition, click here.

