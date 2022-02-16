Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wisc. — Cheese and whey producers from 15 southeast Wisconsin companies and cooperatives will compete for the title of World Champion at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest in March.

The contest will take place March 1-3 in Madison.

There are a total of 2,919 entries across 141 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients.

According to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the following businesses are set to compete with dairy processors from 28 countries around the world and 31 U.S. states:

Blakesville Creamery of Port Washington, Wisconsin

Cascade Cheese Co. of Cascade, Wisconsin

Cedar Valley Cheese, Inc. of Belgium, Wisconsin

Cesar’s Cheese of Random Lake, Wisconsin

Clock Shadow Creamery of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC of Waterloo, Wisconsin

CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley – Gibbsville Cheese of Gibbsville, Wisconsin

Deer Creek Cheese of Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Great Lakes Cheese of Plymouth, Wisconsin

Hill Valley Dairy of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Masters Gallery Foods of Plymouth, Wisconsin

Saputo Cheese USA of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sartori Cheese of Plymouth, Wisconsin

Specialty Cheese Company, Inc. of Reeseville, Wisconsin

Widmer’s Cheese Cellars of Theresa, Wisconsin

For more information on the competition, click here.

