Wisconsin boy hoping to be crowned 'USA Mullet Champion'

PULASKI (NBC 26) — JD Sterckx has had his mullet since he was in second grade.

"We went to the barber shop one day, and I wanted to get my haircut just like my favorite baseball player Chris Brian," he said. "And then my mom asked, 'Are you sure you want to get this?' And I said, 'Yeah, I do want to get this.'"

Out of around 500 kids around the country, he’s made it to the third and final round of the USA kids mullet championships, the Top 25.

“To get that perfect picture, I spent I think an hour and 30 minutes at the barbers," said Sterckx.

The Sterckx's just relocated to Michigan just last week, but still have family and friends in Pulaski and will always call the Village home. JD wants to win this title not just for himself, but for his whole community, he said.

“If I win, I get a prize pack," he said. "Some of it is money, and if I win that money, I plan on donating some of it to kids and parents that can't afford groceries and Christmas presents for their kids.”

His mom Kate never thought her sharing a few posts on Facebook could rally so many supporters, she said.

"It just goes to show the tight-knit community that is Northeast Wisconsin," she said. "And of course, Pulaski. They're just rooting for the hometown kid and it's fun, right, like it's just a fun thing to get behind and kind of get away from the craziness that is life.”

Voting ends tonight at 11 p.m. You can vote once, per email address, today here. Make sure to put your email address in and scroll down to select JD.