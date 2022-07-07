Wisconsin boy dies after becoming trapped in collapsed hotel in Nebraska

YORK, Nebraska. — A 10-year-old boy from Hudson in western Wisconsin died after police say he became trapped when the roof of the hotel he was in collapsed on Sunday.

York, Nebraska police said in a statement that the Hampton Inn on David Drive collapsed around 9 p.m.

Crews discovered the boy trapped inside the pool room beneath debris.

Police say he was the only casualty in the incident. Officers evacuated the remainder of the residents safely.

The state's fire marshals are investigating how the roof collapsed.

Nebraska news outlets identified the boy as Ben Prince. His parents and brothers were also in the pool room when the roof collapsed and tried to lift debris to save him. But it was too heavy, according to KSTP-TV.

