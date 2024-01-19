Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce competition offers $10k for next big idea

The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce is looking to help launch the next homegrown big idea, and they're putting up a lot of cash to make it happen.

At Milwaukee Turners Thursday night, the group held the first event of the year in a series of eleven competitions for hopeful entrepreneurs to compete for $10,000.

“Just to see these businesses have the opportunity to grow, to get some of the resources they need, even if we have to do it in a non-traditional way, I think it works,” Chamber Chairman and CEO Ruben Hopkins said.

Each month from January until November a finalist will be chosen, based on audience applause, to compete in the Black and Diverse Business Showcase in December for the cash prize.

Hopkins said the series is also chance for people network with other entrepreneurs who know the ropes and learn from them.

He also said participants can have multiple opportunities to pitch their ideas throughout the year as they improve their skills.

The first place winner will get $10,000, 2nd place $7,000, and 3rd place $3,000 to help make their idea a reality.

Chambers leaders also said the competition is possible through federal ARPA and state funding. 2024 will be the second year the group runs the program.

