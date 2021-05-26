Watch
Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings

Greg Anderson
Rally supporting trans-athletes
Posted at 7:28 AM, May 26, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The public gets a chance to tell Wisconsin state lawmakers how they feel about a pair of bills that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girl and women sports teams all the way from kindergarten through college.

The measures are up for public hearings Wednesday.

The Republican-authored bills are part of a nationwide movement targeting transgender people, particularly athletes.

The measures face almost certain vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he is troubled by them while voicing support for transgender students.

No one has registered in support of the measures.

