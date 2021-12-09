Wisconsin Badgers to take on Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers are heading to Nevada to face off with Arizona State at the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.

"We've been to bowl games 20 years in a row," Wisconsin Director of Football Brand Communications Brian Lucas says. "But, this is a brand new game for us. It's the first year that the Vegas Bowl has a tie in with Big Ten teams, so we're honored and excited to be the first Big Ten team to play in the Vegas Bowl."

There is a history between UW and the opponent, Arizona State.

"The game here in Madison, came down to a missed extra point by Arizona State and that's how we won," Lucas says. " And then the game at Arizona State, which a lot of Badger fans probably remember. Late game out there, night game. We were in position to kick a field goal, a game winning field goal. Joel Stave went down, kneeled down, put the ball down. An Arizona State player jumped on the ball. The officials really didn't know what to do and the clock just ran out. Everyone sort of stood around, wondering what happened. Arizona State got the win. It was one of the stranger games I've seen."

Lucas knows Bucky loves Las Vegas.

"Badger fans are familiar with Vegas. Between, I think it was like 2002-2010, the football team played out there three times. Playing UNLV, and those are still the 3 highest attended games in UNLV history," Lucas says.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip