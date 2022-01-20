Wisconsin Badgers respond after video of fan making slant-eye gesture at Northwestern students

EVANSTON, Ill. — A viral video on TikTok seemingly shows a Wisconsin Badgers fan making a racist gesture towards Northwestern students.

In the video, a Wisconsin fan can be seen putting up his middle finger and then directing a slant-eye gesture at a group of Northwestern students.

The video later shows the fan being escorted out of the game by a Northwestern employee and police officer. As the fan is being escorted out, he seemingly makes the slant-eye gesture again.

Watch below:

Just saw this video on TikTok of this incredibly racist Wisconsin fan going at the Northwestern student fans.



Glad to see a Northwestern employee and a police office force him to leave. Do better people. Don’t be like this guy. pic.twitter.com/5noQ7XPqh9 — Xavier Sanchez (@Xavier_Sanchez4) January 19, 2022

The Wisconsin Badgers responded on Twitter on Wednesday, stating they are "deeply disturbed" and find it "abhorrent (and) disgusting."

"This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger," the Wisconsin Badgers tweeted. "We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events."

We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and find it abhorrent & disgusting



This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events. — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) January 19, 2022

The Wisconsin Badgers won against the Northwestern Wildcats 82-76 on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Fieldhouse.

There is no word on whether UW-Madison has identified the fan as a student, or if there will be action taken against him.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip