WAUKESHA, Wis. — Hosting his first football camp at Waukesha North High School, Chimere Dike and a few of his Badger teammates showed the future how it's done.

"We had so much fun. It was really a joy to be around so many kids that just love the game," says Dike, Wisconsin Badger receiver and Waukesha native.

Saturday's camp was all about the boys having fun, but the proceeds will go to a memorial fund in honor of one of Chimere's former teammates.

"We are partnered with the Kia Lermer Memorial Fund. Kia was one of my best friends growing up and he, unfortunately, passed away from a heart condition. So we are raising awareness for EKG and we are giving back to that and I'm glad we were able to do something positive today," says Chimere.

During the four-hour camp, Chimere and the Badgers were able to build up kids of all ages.

"I think it's huge just for someone to have that type of mentor of leader to look to and say 'okay he did it, I can too,'" says Julius Davis, Wisconsin Badger running back and Menomonee Falls native.

"It was a blast, I mean for me. I love just to go back to my childhood days and get a feel for it," says Graham Mertz, Wisconsin Badger quarterback, and Chimere's teammate.

"We're a family. A lot of people say it, but I think today shows it. I had guys volunteering to come that I didn't even reach out to. So that was pretty awesome to have that, and that's something that's really special," says Chimere.

In return, these Badgers received a lesson of their own.

"How much joy they have for the game. Sometimes we're so serious with football, it's like our job. But seeing the pure joy reminds you why you started playing in the first place," says Chimere.

If you want to help the Kia Lermer Memorial Fund, you can donate by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip