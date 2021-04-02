Wisconsin authorities identify remains discovered in 1978

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities have identified the remains of a homicide victim discovered in 1978.

The state Department of Justice announced Thursday that the remains are that of Dennis Regan McConn. He went missing from Kenosha in 1977 at age 29.

Loggers discovered his remains in the remote woods of Jackson County in August 1978. DOJ officials believe someone killed him.

The department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department identified the remains with the help of the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization formed to identify deceased people using forensic genealogy.

The DNA Doe Project received assistance from the International Commission on Missing Persons in The Hague for DNA extraction.

