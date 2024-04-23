A look at the upgrades to come to the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — We are getting our first look at changes coming to the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame walkway downtown.

Some of the planned upgrades include big monitors, seating, lighted billboards, and football turf for kids to play on.

RINKA Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame



Three new members were just inducted, including former Brewers first baseman, Prince Fielder, NASCAR legend Matt Kenseth, and golf superstar and former Ryder Cup captain, Steve Stricker.

"I've never thought of myself as an athlete through most of my life of being much of an athlete, so to be in the athletic hall of fame is quite the honor," Matt Kenseth said.

"Wisconsin means everything to me. It's a place where I learned the game, grew up, and where I was taught the game. I feel very much a part of the state," Stricker said proudly.

RINKA Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame



The hope is to get as many of the improvements as possible done by the Republican National Convention this summer.

