Wisconsin athlete prepares to showcase her skills on American Ninja Warrior

DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) -- It was just three short years ago when Megan Rowe started dabbling in a sport that forces athletes to navigate an obstacle course riddled with challenges.

"I like to say it's the perfect combination of the movement of gymnastics, but then the grip strength of rock climbing," says Megan Rowe at the Warrior Jungle gym in De Pere where she coaches and trains.

Fortunately for Rowe, she has experience in both rock climbing and gymnastics. Which happen to be two sports that helped build the balance, coordination, and agility needed to become one of the nation's top American Ninja Warrior finalists.

"I'm excited to see who I meet over the next three years. There are so many people you meet through this sport. I'm excited to see what places I get to go to and how I get to push myself as an athlete," adds Rowe.

This young woman learned quickly, ultimately getting a firm grip on what it truly takes to be one of the best in her discipline. But that's not to say that failure wasn't a part of the process.

"There is always something new that you can't quite do just yet, and that's the best part of it because you're always trying to do something a little bit harder."

Never shying away from a challenge, this 20 something-year-old holds down three jobs And a rigorous schedule of training all to pursue her newfound dream of being the top female in her sport. But she's here for the camaraderie too that she finds at her gym and at competitions.

"Even if they make it farther than you, you're like get through that obstacle."

In just three quick years Megan Rowe has established herself as an up-and-coming star athlete that has so much fuel in her tank left, that she doesn't see herself slowing down anytime soon.

"There is so much more. There is no lid of capacity here quite yet. Haha."

Rowe will be competing in the American Ninja Warrior finals on Monday, August 30th, at 7 pm on TMJ4.