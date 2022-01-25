Wisconsin Assembly to vote on banning vaccine passports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit vaccine passports.

Both measures up for votes Tuesday would face a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.

Republican backers maintain natural immunity is at least as effective as being vaccinated. And supporters of banning vaccine passports say they're worried that the federal government will mandate them.

